Lanphier High School teacher arrested Monday, faces aggravated battery charge

A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested Monday after he and a 15-year-old student got into an altercation.

Springfield police said Adrian Akers, 44, reportedly held the student down after the teen punched him numerous times in the face. Reports say Akers picked the student up by the legs and took him to the ground before holding him there waiting for police to arrive.

The student was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Akers faces a charge of aggravated battery. He made an appearance in Sangamon County Circuit Court Tuesday and was released on a recognizance bond.

He was ordered not to have contact with the teenager and with anyone from Lanphier or District 186.

