Lanphier placed on lockdown late Tuesday afternoon because of police chase

Lanphier High School was placed on a hard lockdown late Tuesday afternoon after a person entered the property and fled through an area under renovation.

The Springfield Public School District said Springfield police were pursuing a subject following a disturbance on the corner of Ninth Street and North Grand Avenue west of the school. SPD said juveniles had fled after a fight at the McDonald's west of the school.

More:Anti-Pritzker political action committee receives $13.9 million contribution

The subject, a juvenile, ran through a construction area on the south end of the school, which is currently under renovation as part of a series of districtwide upgrades.

He was only on the property for a matter of minutes and never entered the operational wing of the building; however, the district and the school felt it necessary to go into lockdown. Only 12 people were in the building at the time of the incident.

The juvenile eventually left the property before he was arrested. Police did a search of the building to clear it and believe there was no threat to the school or the people inside.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Lanphier placed on lockdown due to police chase