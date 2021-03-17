Lansdowne student accepted into 18 colleges with $2 million in scholarships

Biba Adams
·2 min read

Laila Johnson was accepted into every single school for which she applied, winning $1.8 million in pledged monies for her psychology studies.

A student from Lansdowne, Delaware County, located just outside of Philadelphia, has been accepted into 18 colleges and awarded nearly $2 million in college scholarships.

Laila Johnson was accepted into every single school for which she applied, winning $1.8 million in pledged funds for her studies. She said she decided to target so many schools to broaden her options and explore majors.

High school senior Laila Johnson secured nearly $2 million in scholarships and won entry to every single college for which she applied. (KYW)
High school senior Laila Johnson secured nearly $2 million in scholarships and won entry to every single college for which she applied. (KYW)

Graduating from Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, Johnson plans to major in psychology. She had a 4.0-grade point average for all four years of high school and also participated in several extracurricular activities.

“I’ve been in newspaper, I’ve been bowling,” Johnson told a local news outlet. “I also had a job as well in my career, but when the pandemic hit I had to leave my job, unfortunately.”

She plans to be a child psychologist.

Read More: Movement for Black Lives opposes George Floyd Justice Act

Last year, another teen from the region was awarded $1.2 million in scholarships after graduating early from high school. Angelica Malone, a graduate of Delaware State University Early College High School in Dover, attributed her scholarship success to choosing schools that suited her needs versus prestigious Ivy League institutions.

“There are people with better scores than me and better GPAs, but I think I just applied to the right schools,” Malone said. “A lot of people want to go to Harvard, but they’re not going to give you a full ride because it’s so competitive.”

Read More: Police: Georgia shooting suspect may have ‘sexual addiction’

A 2016 Money magazine article noted that among the ways to win lots of college scholarship money are to apply for local scholarships, to write a compelling personal essay and to choose scholarships that may require a lot of upfront work. “Scholarships with essays over 1,000 words often have fewer than 500 applicants,” the article notes, “compared to the 5,000 students who enter easier scholarships.”

As for Johnson, she is reportedly planning to choose a school in Pennsylvania to be close to her family. She is currently debating between Temple University, West Chester University, Neumann University and Penn State University.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Lansdowne student accepted into 18 colleges with $2 million in scholarships appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • This new startup is weeding out the weed-out classes, instead of students

    Five years ago, entrepreneur Dan Sommer bet big on the adult learning space when he was building out Trilogy Education, an online and in-person bootcamp in collaboration with universities to train workforces on the latest tech skills. In 2019, Sommer sold that company for $750 million to 2U in one of the largest edtech exits to date. Along with launching to the public today, Edge Pathways announced it has raised 8 million in a seed round led by First Round Capital, Emerge Education, Rethink Education and 2U.

  • Biden administration begins throwing out Medicaid work rules

    The health department told two states it’s canceling the Trump-approved policies aimed at shrinking the health care safety net.

  • U.S. report warns of threats from white supremacists, militias

    U.S. spy agencies warned on Wednesday of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings. Agencies contributing to the assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence included the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center. The assessment said extremists who promote white racial superiority have potentially frequent communications with extremists abroad who hold similar ideological beliefs and each seeks to influence the other.

  • Christian dad goes viral for supporting transgender daughter. Here’s why that’s so powerful

    Footage of the testimony from Boulware, a "lifelong Missourian… a business lawyer… Christian… son of a Methodist minister… husband… and father of four kids" went viral on Instagram. Here's why.

  • George Floyd death: If Derek Chauvin is acquitted, the three other cases could collapse

    The prosecution strategy is difficult. The cases against three officers rest on the Chauvin trial. A not-guilty verdict could produce cascading failure.

  • Watch the First Trailer for Jamie Foxx’s Netflix Sitcom ‘Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!’

    Netflix dropped the first trailer for Jamie Foxx's upcoming sitcom 'Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!' which is inspired by his relationship with his daughter.

  • Minnesota attorney general strikes $39M deal to forgive loans, compensate students defrauded by for-profit colleges

    Former students who were defrauded by the Minnesota School of Business and Globe University would receive loan debt forgiveness and cash compensation under a tentative agreement Attorney General Keith Ellison has struck with the for-profit colleges, their owners and the U.S. Department of Education. Ellison announced Tuesday the tentative deal that would provide $23 million in federal student ...

  • Alexi McCammond steps down as Teen Vogue editor-in-chief after backlash for anti-Asian tweets

    27-year-old former Axios reporter Alexi McCammond will no longer be editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. Her decision comes after anti-Asian tweets from 2011 resurfaced, and both staff and readers (including Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim) called for her resignation. McCammond published a statement on social media, explaining her decision. She wrote:

  • Human remains ID'd as Aurora woman who vanished in 2003

    Human remains found last year in a wooded area of Chicago's western suburbs have been identified as an Aurora mother who was reported missing in 2003, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said. Aurora Police said Tuesday that Illinois State Police’s crime lab identified Tyesha Bell’s remains through DNA analysis, the Aurora Beacon-News reported. The skeletal remains were found in December with clothing and personal items in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Kane County, Coroner Rob Russell said.

  • Lady Gaga Was Spotted in Another Incredible Look on the 'House of Gucci' Set

    Here's everything we know about the film so far.

  • Charter schools seek NC help to offer daily in-person classes to all students

    Charter schools weren’t part of a new state law allowing middle and high schools to have daily in-person classes.

  • "Will our community be next?": Atlanta shooting rattles Asian Minnesotans

    Tuesday's mass shooting in the Atlanta area has members of Minnesota's Asian community on edge. The big picture: The killing of eight people at three spas, six of whom were Asian women, remains under investigation. But it sparked fresh fears among many Asian Americans given a reported uptick in discrimination and violence in recent months.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Stop AAPI Hate reporting center has documented nearly 3,800 self-reported cases of anti-Asian bias over the last year, including including 42 in Minnesota.About 7% of COVID-19 related calls made to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights since April alleged anti-Asian bias and discrimination, a spokeswoman said. For context, about 5.3% of the state's population identifies as Asian or Pacific Islander.Advocates say the figures might not capture the full scope of the problem, given fear that some may have of reporting incidents to authorities. What they're saying: Community and political leaders across Minnesota condemned the attack — and the broader increase in racism. "Racist language and attacks on Asian Americans have skyrocketed as a result of COVID-19 misinformation, and racial epithets spouted by our previous president," the six legislators in the Minnesota Asian Pacific Caucus said in a joint statement."We experience hate in many forms every day, leaving us with the fear of, 'will our community be next?'"Leyen Trang, communications director for the St. Paul-based Asian American Organizing Project, echoed those sentiments, saying the group is "seeing reactions of horror and sadness in our community, but not surprise."Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan, who has spoken about her own experience with discrimination, said violence based on race is "despicable and must be broadly condemned."The local response: The St. Paul Police Department said while it is not aware of any new or specific threats, the chief "has reached out to leaders in our Asian community to listen to concerns and offer support.""Our patrol officers are making more trips in and around schools, businesses and neighborhoods where our Asian community members gather." What you can do: Nancy Yang, an MPR News digital producer and national board representative for the Asian American Journalists Association, shared a powerful — and raw — call to action on Twitter:"I'm sad. I'm tired. I'm heartbroken. I don't really know what else to say so I'll just say this: Take care of one another. Treat each other with kindness and respect. Call out racism. Be an active ally in ending hate. Stay safe."If you experience or witness discrimination or bias, contact the Minnesota Department of Human Rights at 1-833-454-0148 or submit this online form.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Ma Maniére Shares 'Raised by Women' Campaign Video for Air Jordan 3 Collaboration

    The Atlanta-based boutique has teamed up with Jordan Brand on a limited edition model of the Air Jordan 3, which is scheduled to drop later this month.

  • At the US-Mexico border, some migrant families are taken in, others 'kicked out'

    The Biden administration's pandemic border policies give some families a chance in the USA and force others back to Mexico.

  • Boston wants to diversify admissions to elite high schools: Why some parents are suing

    Exam schools loom large as symbols of opportunity and inequality in American public schools. Now, the nation's twin crises are shaking them to their core.

  • Cuomo aides sent out an open letter that attacked accuser Lindsey Boylan after she came forward with assault allegations: NYT report

    Although never published, the letter tried to link Boylan to Trump supporters and released personal complaints made against her.

  • LaMelo Ball is turning the Hornets into must-see TV by playing his brand of basketball

    The most-hated high school basketball player ever is now an NBA fan favorite. What’s he doing differently? Not much.

  • Quick! Sony's massive 75-inch 4K TV is down to its lowest price ever—save over $800

    'It's like being in a movie theater right in my living room,' says a Walmart shopper.

  • This TikTok Hack Turns A Bottle Of Corona Into An Unreal Beer Cocktail

    You probably have all the ingredients you need already.

  • Pediatricians Take a Stand Against 'Dangerous' Bills Harming Transgender Youth

    With Mississippi and South Dakota passing bills to ban transgender children from sports and more than a dozen other states with similar bills in the works, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has finally spoken out against this harmful legislation. “With alarm and dismay, pediatricians have watched bills advance through state legislatures across the country with the […]