Lansford man arrested after police pursuit

May 21—A Lansford man who led police on an April 30 chase tossed shoe boxes and clothing totes at the officers pursuing him, court papers state.

Joseph Collins, 33, also flung a bag of drugs out of the Subaru he was driving, according to officers who confiscated the items.

He was eventually taken into custody in Lehigh County by state police at Fogelsville. Lansford police charged him with fleeing or attempting to elude police, simple assault, reckless endangerment, propulsion of missiles onto road, tampering with evidence and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces four counts each manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance and three summary traffic violations.

Magisterial District Judge Casimir Kosciolek, Lansford, set his bail at $50,000 May 6.

According to arrest papers:

Collins fled a home at 250 E. Abbott St. when Lansford police arrived at the residence for a domestic incident. A woman told officers Collins hit her and fled with a blue bag that contained drugs.

Officers ran to Water Street, finding Collins in the driver's seat of a Subaru, but when they yelled for him to stop he accelerated toward them before turning west on Water Street. He headed into Summit Hill, where those municipal officers joined the pursuit.

Collins threw boxes of shoes at police from the moving vehicle in the area of Route 902 near Mahoning Drive. He also tossed the blue bag. While on Route 309, he tossed large plastic totes filled with clothes at patrol cars. Collins was stopped by state police at Fogelsville and told troopers he ingested drugs. He was also found in possession of them.

Police collected the items he threw out of the car, including the blue bag that contained a 32-gram bag of a crystal rock substance, a 16.43-gram bag of suspected marijuana, pills, an orange powder and syringes.

