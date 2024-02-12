Lansing area woman dies in crash after police chase across three counties

LANSING — A Lansing-area woman died in an Ionia County crash Sunday after being pursued by police through three counties in connection with a vehicle reported stolen from the Ionia Menard's store.

Ionia County deputies were dispatched to the Ionia Walmart about 4:17 p.m. Sunday, and then to the nearby Menard's store, after separate reports of vehicle thefts, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Police said five people from the Lansing area drove a vehicle believed to have been stolen from another area to the Walmart. They then went to Menard's and stole another vehicle before leaving the area, deputies said.

"An area broadcast was sent to surrounding counties regarding this incident," the release said. "Shortly thereafter, Clinton County deputies advised that they had located the stolen vehicles and were in pursuit of the suspects, after they fled from police who attempted to stop them."

The pursuit continued through Clinton County and Eaton County, until it eventually led back into Ionia County, police said.

One of the stolen vehicles was stopped after officers deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle.

Police said the woman was in a 2020 Kia Forte traveling northbound on Sunfield Highway, near Bippley Road, with deputies in pursuit when the Kia lost control, left the road and struck a tree. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other occupants of the Forte were transported to Sparrow Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide ages or genders of any of the vehicle occupants, nor say how many suspects were in the vehicle.

Names of those involved are being withheld at this time, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police.

Assisting with the incident were Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Eaton County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Portland Police Department, Lake Odessa Police Department, Grand Ledge Police Department, Life EMS Ambulance service, Portland Ambulance, the Sunfield Fire Department, Reed and Hoppes Towing, and 911 dispatchers from Ionia, Clinton and Eaton counties.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing area woman dies in crash after chase across three counties