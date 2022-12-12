Lansing area youth sports referee faces charges of sexually assaulting boy, 5

LANSING TWP. − A longtime youth sports referee who was charged with sexually assaulting a male a few years ago in Ingham County also is accused of molesting a 5-year boy in Lansing Township in 2015.

Gerald Allen Sutter, 70, was arraigned Friday in 55th District Court on one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13 and interfering with a police investigation, court records indicate.

After having sexual contact with the the boy, Sutter offered money to the boy's family if they refused to cooperate with police, Lansing Township police said Monday in a news release.

John English, an attorney for Sutter, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sutter was charged Oct. 26. with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal conduct in connection with another alleged victim who he had spent years "grooming" for sexual activity, police said.

While the boy was in high school, Sutter "pressured" him into going to dinner with him and offered to give him marijuana "if he did things for him," an Ingham County Sheriff's detective testified in a warrant hearing.

The reported sexual assaults occurred at Sutter's home beginning in 2019 or 2020, according to the warrant hearing transcript.

During a news conference to announce those charges, Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth called for other possible victims to come forward, saying many children who played sports in the area would have had games officiated by Sutter.

As of early November, four other victims had come forward to say Sutter had victimized them, and investigators had received numerous other tips about "grooming-type behavior," Sheriff's Capt. Andy Daenzer said at the time.

Court records indicate Sutter waived his right to a preliminary examination in the initial case on Nov. 29. He was being held in the Ingham County Jail, township police said.

A hearing to determine if he should stand trial in the second set of charges is tentatively set for Dec. 27.

"The Ingham County Sheriff's Office and the Lansing Township Police Department would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information regarding this investigation and continue to encourage anyone who may have been a victim of Sutter, or anyone who may have additional information on Sutter, to contact the established hotline ...," township police said in the news release.

The hotline phone number is 517-676-8440. The email address is OfficialHotline@ingham.org.

