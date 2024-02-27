Lansing asks judge to dismiss federal lawsuit over fatal police shooting of Stephen Romero

LANSING — The city asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the family of Stephen Romero, whom police officers shot and killed in December.

The city's attorneys filed their motion and brief on Monday, in federal court in Grand Rapids. Attorneys wrote that the claims in the Romero family lawsuit "are without merit," and the officers are protected by qualified immunity.

Attorneys also wrote that the family cannot prove a Fourth Amendment violation, which protects people from excessive force or unlawful searches and seizures.

Police shot and killed 33-year-old Romero around 11:27 p.m. Dec. 1, outside a home in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue. They had been dispatched to the house for a call about a domestic assault in progress, and were told on the way that a woman had been shot. Police later found out that the woman had not been shot.

"While the events here were tragic, the officers acted appropriately," attorneys for the city wrote in their filing.

Lansing Police Department spokesperson Jordan Gulkis declined to comment.

James Harrington, an attorney with the Fieger Law firm who represents the Romero family, said he puts "no weight" in the city's motion and is confident the judge will deny the request, which Harrington called standard in lawsuit like this.

"It's 100% clear in my mind that Mr. Romero was surrendering," he said. "Any lay person can watch the video and know he was being compliant."

Police initially released what Chief Ellery Sosebee called "limited video" and photographs that present a "brief account of the events." Since then, Harrington said he's had the chance to review the complete body camera recordings.

Harrington said police didn't use any de-escalation techniques and followed a "shoot and kill and sort it out later approach."

Sosebee previously identified Donovan Moore and Jeff Kurtz, both four-year veterans, as the officers who responded to the scene. He said both were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation by the Michigan State Police.

The lawsuit claims unlawful use of force, saying Romero's actions were "slow and undisguised" and that he was complying with officers. The suit adds that "reasonable" officers would not have seen Romero as a threat and would not have used force. The suit claims the city failed to properly train its officers, and that Moore and Kurtz each failed to intervene during the shooting to prevent Romero's killing.

