Lansing boy suffers gunshot wound in weekend incident

LANSING — A 16-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the 1200 block of Mary Avenue, police said.

Lansing police officers were dispatched to the area about 1:50 a.m. Saturday after a reported shooting and found the victim.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said Monday.

Gulkis said no one has been arrested.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

