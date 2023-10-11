LANSING — A boy was shot early Wednesday in the 300 block of East Willard Avenue on the city's south side, Lansing police said.

Police were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. They found the boy, whose age was not provided, upon arriving. The boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, Lansing Police Department spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said.

Gulkis said the investigation is continuing.

She did not provide information on the circumstances of the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing boy wounded in overnight shooting