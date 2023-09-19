Lansing Council revokes business owner's cabaret license

LANSING — In a split decision Monday night, the Lansing City Council revoked the cabaret license belonging to the owner of a south Lansing business that was the site of a July 30 mass shooting.

Council members Adam Hussain, 3rd Ward, President Carol Wood, at-large, Ryan Kost, 1st Ward, Jeffrey Brown, at-large, and Jeremy Garza, 2nd Ward, voted in favor of stripping Ryan Cabell, owner of Energy Event Center, of his cabaret license, which allows entertainment events at the Logan Square site.

Council members Brian Jackson, 4th Ward, and at-large members Patricia Spitzley and Peter Spadafore voted against the revocation.

Cabell did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday morning.

After conducting an Aug. 24 hearing on the revocation of Cabell's license, Human Resources Director Elizabeth O'Leary issued a report that said 70 bullet casings were recovered at the Logan Square scene, that there was evidence of drinking despite the venue not having a liquor license and that the shootings happened within 250 and 464 feet of the entrance to the Energy Event Center.

The shopping center is located near the intersection of Holmes Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"The requirement that a cabaret licensee has to abide by all state, local and federal laws was not adhered to," O'Leary said in the report that included a recommendation. "Multiple people were tragically injured in the early morning hours of July 30, 2023. In light of the ordinance language, testimony and evidence submitted during the (Aug. 24) hearing, I recommend that the Lansing City Council revoke the cabaret license held by Energy Events Center."

Cabell said previously that he had only hosted two events in the three years he has owned the venue: a May graduation celebration and the July 29-30 party that resulted in gunfire.

The sign for Logan Square businesses on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lansing.

"What they've been saying is the cabaret license holder, me, wasn't able to control the patrons or crowd and when my event was over patrons walked outside and it became chaotic," Cabell said previously. "But I had 450 kids in there, having the time of their lives. The shooting occurred outside my event. Nobody was aware (inside) of what was happening until we walked outside and there were 15, 20 police cars with lights. The question is how many incidents happened in parking lots prior, and after that, in Lansing that haven't gotten attention and nobody else is coming for their licenses."

Police Chief Ellery Sosebee asked for the cabaret license revocation in an Aug. 4 letter, "given the significant gun violence that has recently occurred at the premises," and Schor began the process for an administrative hearing. The day of the shooting outside Cabell's venue was a particularly violent day that ended with one person dead and at least seven wounded from at least four separate shootings,

"If you see something, say something," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said during a press conference addressing the recent rash of gun violence in Lansing on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Also pictured is Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee. "If you have an illegal gun, we are going to send it to the prosecutor."

The Aug. 24 hearing included findings that the Energy Event Center did not have a liquor license and hosted a July 29 concert without a necessary "show" license. O'Leary said in her report a city ordinance requires a show license for any "entertainment, carnival or show of any nature and name" if money is demanded. Admission was charged, she said, for the July 29 concert Cabell advertised on Facebook.

The Lansing police officer investigating the shooting, Andrew Watkeys, told city officials at the Aug. 24 hearing that he saw alcohol bottles and red Solo cups outside, but no evidence of alcohol inside the venue. Cabell said previously that he did not provide, see or endorse any alcohol inside the venue.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing City Council revokes businessman's cabaret license for Logan Square site