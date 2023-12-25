Lansing CTE high school prioritizes personal and professional pathways for student success

LANSING — In a classroom at the Hill Center in Lansing, high school freshmen make spaghetti from scratch.

"(The class) is amazing, love it..." said Miley Keyton, one of the students in Chef Krystal Treviño's class. "I want to be a private chef one day."

Treviño has been a professional chef for several years in restaurants across Lansing. This is her first time being a teacher.

"It's been fun," she said. "I like working with the students... You get to watch them learn and grow, and they've been catching on fast."

Lansing Technical High School welcomed its first class this fall. The first to embark on this experiment were 75 ninth graders. Every year moving forward, the school will add another class of freshmen. The school offers four "pathway" classes: EMS/health science, computer science, construction and culinary arts.

The construction teacher, Carl Martin, had also never worked as a teacher before taking the job. He said that the students have been receptive to what he was teaching them.

"It's about building confidence," he said. "A lot of these kids had never been around power tools and were nervous to use them."

Felix Spitz, one of the students in the construction class, said he took it because he likes building stuff.

"We learn something new everyday... it's more interesting to learn from (someone who hadn't previously been a teacher)," he said.

'There is a path to employment'

Culinary Arts student Aliciana Balcarcel learns to make pasta Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at the Lansing School District's Technical High School located in the Hill Center on Wise Road in Lansing as teacher Krystal Trevino looks on.

"Students are committed to it for four years," said Principal Anthony Greenburg. "The idea of it is that they are immersed (in their classes) since day one."

The technical school represents an expansion and concentration of the CTE classes formerly available for Lansing students. Before, the school district offered several CTE programs at the Hill Center, where students attended in the mornings or afternoons. At that time, only juniors and seniors were able to take those classes.

The students are in their "pathways" classes for about two hours a day, and the rest of the day is filled with "core" classes: math, English, science and social studies. Greenburg said that although the school follows the curriculum set by the State of Michigan, the "core" curriculum teachers try to integrate skills the students are learning in their "pathways" classes.

Greenburg said the math and construction teachers have been working together to develop an "integrated curriculum," so students are learning math skills while they're also learning how the math relates to the construction class they take.

"That is representative of what the goal of the school is, right?" Greenburg said. "To teach professionalism within those industries and what that looks like, and very early on showing students that there is a path to employment, there's a path to very real rewards for what that education means, not just a high school diploma."

Credentials can be earned quickly

Carl Martin teaches his construction science class Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at the Lansing School District's Technical High School located in the Hill Center on Wise Road in Lansing.

Students are expected to stick with the pathway chosen for the entire time they are at the school. If an eighth grader commits to learning construction when they enroll in the school, it would be difficult for them to switch to another pathway after a certain amount of time.

"It sounds wild to some of us that an eighth grader might know what they want to do in eighth grade," Greenburg said. "This does not mean that this is what the student is destined to do with their lives but that they're prepared to do something and they can do something."

Students earn credentials quickly. In November, high schoolers on the culinary track got their food handler certificate. In early December, they got their allergen certificate.

"If I have a student who tries to do that after a year of being in construction, they're going to be that far behind," Greenburg said.

Greenburg said they've been doing a lot of education about the programs during the recruiting process to offset students changing their minds. They use the individualized education plans students take in seventh grade and other interest inventories to capitalize on what a student's interests are to find their best fit.

Students take the same tests to get the exact same certificates that professionals in the industry do.

"We pay for materials they need, they get their studying through the same stuff that a 35-year-old, a 27-year-old would use," Greenburg said. "Then it's the instructor's job to bring that down to a ninth-grade level so the students can, you know, access that information."

Future careers

Construction sciences teacher Carl Martin, left, teaches freshman Felix Spitz how to use a chop saw, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at the Lansing School District's Technical High School located in the Hill Center on Wise Road in Lansing.

Greenburg said that some of the "older" freshmen have been asking about work permits.

"You're gonna get out there, we know you wanna earn money but let's talk about what you can earn now versus if you put a little time into school and what you can earn later," he said. "We understand some of them really wanna support a home, or they're responsible for certain, you know, expenses on their own."

Greenburg said he tries to make it clear that the freshmen are still beginners and learning "very foundational" material. Sophomore year the school plans to get deeper into those skills and credentials. Junior year is when they would begin to "wrap everything up" so that they're finishing their formal education.

"By senior year, they might have a class or two... but they're out," he said. "Maybe it's a registered apprenticeship. They're working with some of our partners. They're actually putting those skills that they've learned to work. They're learning on the job with the professionals in the field."

