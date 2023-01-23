Lansing demonstration, 6 arrests apparently tied to police controversies in Georgia

LANSING − A demonstration resulting in six arrests near Frandor on Saturday night apparently was connected to other protests over a police shooting and the building of a controversial police training center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The six people arrested Saturday night were among about 30 people demonstrating in the Frandor area when officers responded to 911 calls around 9:50 p.m., Lansing police said in a Monday afternoon news release.

The group began throwing glass candles at the windows of the Bank of America building on Frandor Avenue, smashing them, police said. Graffiti also was written on the building, including a spray-painted message saying, "stop cop city."

The Bank of America branch at the Frandor Shopping Center in Lansing shows damage from broken windows and graffiti Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Similar messages were sprayed on the exterior of a Bank of America branch office in Cobb County, Georgia, on the same night, according to media reports. "Stop Cop City" is a name for a movement that opposes a planned police training center on the site of former prison farm in Atlanta.

Bank of America officials did not immediately respond to messages left for them by the State Journal on Monday.

A 26-year-old man associated with the movement was shot and killed last week during a conflict with police in Atlanta, according to media reports.

Lansing police said they were aware of national protests stemming from the Atlanta shooting but did not expect local demonstrations. The six people arrested Saturday night all live in the Lansing area, the agency said.

Five of them are charged with hindering police, a high-court misdemeanor, and two of them also are charged with a city ordinance violation, police said. One person was charged with resisting an officer. It was unclear if that charge is the same as resisting and obstructing police, a felony under state law.

The State Journal is not naming the suspects because their names had apparently not been entered into the 54A District Court system as of Monday evening.

No one went inside the Lansing bank office, and the damage didn't indicate anyone was trying to make entry, Lansing Police Sgt. Kevin Schlagel told the State Journal. No other buildings or properties in the area were damaged, he said.

Michigan State Police also responded to the demonstration, Lansing police said.

Bank of America has been targeted in the "Stop Cop City" movement because it donated money to Atlanta nonprofits, including the Atlanta Police Foundation, according to media reports.

