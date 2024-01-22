Lansing driving conditions likely to deteriorate as ice forecast late Monday, Tuesday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Lansing area from 7 p.m. Monday night to 4 p.m. Tuesday as forecasters expected as much as two-tenths of an inch of ice to form from freezing rain.

LANSING — A winter weather advisory goes into effect for the Lansing area at 7 p.m. Monday night as forecasters expected as much as two-tenths of an inch of ice to form from freezing rain.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids early Monday issued the warning from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory is for a wide area, including Eaton, Ingham, Clinton, Ionia, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Allegen, Kalamazoo, Gratiot and Montcalm counties.

Meteorologists said a snow and rain mix is expected to result in about 1 inch of snowfall and ice accumulations of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch in the Lansing area and southwest Michigan. They expect road conditions to be slippery, especially for the Tuesday morning commute, but said conditions may deteriorate much earlier.

In a separate special weather statement, the agency said roads conditions could worsen throughout the day Monday.

“Areas of snow were tracking through the region this morning. Temperatures were in the low 20s, so roads could become snow-covered and slick. If you are traveling this morning, allow some extra time to reach your destination.”

It's expected to be a very wet week as the region warms up from more than a week of bitter cold following the most significant snowstorm of the season. Monday’s high in Lansing is expected to be 30 degrees, with a low of 29 overnight and a high Tuesday of 34 degrees, but the rest of the work week is expected to be in the 40s and rain is forecast every day.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Freezing rain expected to create icy roads in Lansing region