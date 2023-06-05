Lansing gets grant for program pairing youths, police officers in home rehab

LANSING — A program that teaches trade skills to young people while improving the city's housing stock will receive a share of $350,000 in grant money earmarked for police reform and equitable justice programs in three U.S. cities.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors chose Lansing for its mid-size city grant, citing the success of Mikey23 Foundation, a nonprofit group started by construction contractor Michael McKissic after McKissic lost his son, Michael, known as Mikey, to gun violence when the younger man was 23.

"Led by licensed builders, electricians, plumbers, heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors, the foundation provides hands-on opportunities for self-development and growth, thereby empowering young people to reach their full potential," the foundation's website notes.

Young people from at-risk environments and police officers work side-by-side in rehabilitating distressed houses. About two dozen people — most of them boys or young men from neighborhoods most impacted by gun violence — have taken part during the past year, the mayors group said.

"I'm beyond thrilled that this deserving foundation was one of just a few chosen to be awarded this grant," Mayor Andy Schor said in a news release, noting Mikey23 provides important mentoring and supports families impacted by gun violence.

The Police Reform and Equitable Justice Grant Program is co-sponsored by Target Corp.

The large-city grant is going to Arlington, Texas, for an esports program started by the city's police department as a way to combat cyberbullying and engage young people from at-risk environments.

The small-city award is earmarked for Huntington, West Virginia, for an intervention effort that uses mental health professionals and police officers to respond to mental health and substance abuse crises.

The Conference of Mayors did not say how the $350,000 in grant money will be divided between the three winners.

