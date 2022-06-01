Lansing High School student, 16, arrested following shooting threat

A 16-year-old Lansing student was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly made a social media post that referenced him becoming involved in a shooting at the school.

The arrest comes one week after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults in a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and 18 days after a gunman killed 10 people in a mass shooting at a Tops Store in Buffalo.

Tompkins County sheriff's deputies responded to Lansing High School around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday and said the post was created on Snapchat and shared by another student who commented that the other student was going to carry out a shooting at the school.

Once it was shared, many other students and school officials viewed the post. Deputies said the school then secured those involved and has since cooperated with a sheriff's office on an investigation.

The student who was arrested was not found to have a firearm with him during the arrest, deputies said.

He was charged with the felony of making a terroristic threat. The student's name was not disclosed because of his age.

Arrangements were made so the student would appear in Tompkins County Court on Wednesday.

More: Two hospitalized after shootings in Ithaca; police searching for suspect

More: Ithaca convenience store owner gets probation in food stamp fraud case

More: 'It's like a petri dish for worry to grow': Baby formula shortage takes toll on parents

The sheriff's office has also taken action to ensure the student does not have access to firearms, a sheriff's office press release stated. Deputies say they believe the school is no longer at risk from the incident.

"I commend our Lansing School officials for their prompt action and notification to law enforcement, this was handled extremely well,” Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne said.

Deputies will continue to provide a security presence at the school throughout the remainder of the school year, the news release stated.

Story continues

Following the Uvalde shooting, Osborne reported that upon taking office three years ago, he encouraged deputies to park in school parking lots whenever they needed to idle their patrol cars to take breaks or write reports.

Osborne said, “if we need to park a patrol car, it should be at a location such as a school”, referencing the fact that schools are considered “soft targets” when it comes to domestic terrorism.

The sheriff's office asks parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of the posts. Anyone who finds such posts should report them immediately instead of making assumptions regarding their validity.

Follow Matt Steecker on Twitter @OnTheStecord. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Lansing High School student arrested after shooting threat