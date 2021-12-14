Lansing home health care aide sentenced for embezzling from 87-year-old woman

LANSING — A home health care aide in Lansing has been sentenced for embezzling money from an 87-year-old woman she and two others cared for, according to court records.

Michelle Covert will not have to spend any further time in jail unless she fails to pay the $16,315 in restitution she owes, according to records. She has 30 days to pay and will be resentenced if she fails to do so.

Prosecutors dismissed charges against the other two women involved, Debbie Seloberes and Daenie Quimba. They both paid $5,000 in restitution, Ingham County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cheltenham said.

More: For embezzlers in Michigan, little time behind bars, little incentive to pay

Overall, the three women were accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from the woman, who needed around-the-clock care due to a brain injury, according to an affidavit filed in court records.

The 87-year-old woman's daughter-in-law called the police after she noticed the strange purchases and missing money, according to the affidavit.

Contact reporter Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or kberg@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing home health care aide sentenced for embezzlement