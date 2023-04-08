LANSING — State officials Friday announced dozens of small business grants for small businesses, including two in the Lansing area.

The two grants, each for $25,000, will go to Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes, 1615 E. Kalamazoo St. in Lansing, for the purchase of baking equipment, and Cinders Grill, 205 E. Grand River Road in Laingsburg, for restaurant safety and furniture renovation.

The grants were provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and local development authorities through the Match on Main program. In total, 28 businesses statewide were awarded $697,325 that officials estimate will create 70 full-time and 144 part-time jobs.

“Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of what makes Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services Amy Rencher said in a statement.

Marcus Leslie, owner of Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes, said he’s grateful to have received the grant.

“We look forward to spreading our happiness through cheesecakes within the Lansing Community,” he said in a statement. “This grant will assist our company with growing to the next phase which includes purchasing much needed equipment and to assist other entrepreneurs and youth in their journey to build businesses.”

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing, Laingsburg businesses receive small business grants