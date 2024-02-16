Lansing leaders look for input to tackle homelessness with state dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Eight hundred thousand dollars are on the table to help Lansing officials address the concern of housing insecurity and homelessness — but what exactly to do with the money?

More than a dozen people took part in a special meeting of the Human Relations and Community Services to share their thoughts on how to best use the one-time boost from state lawmakers.

“We are well aware that that by itself will not take care of the matter indefinitely. So, we will have to build on those funds once we decide what structures and programs, we are going to offer for people who are unsheltered,” said Kimberly Coleman, the director of the City of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services.

Residents attend a community meeting looking at how to spend $800,000. (WLNS)

She said before the city can draft the blueprints, community input including was heard Thursday night, will be taken into account. More than a dozen people, divided into small groups, were asked what resources can best help teens, adults and seniors in the capitol city.

Their suggestions included implementing life skill training, and transitional programs as well as reviewing shelter policies.

According to state data, homelessness in mid-Michigan jumped 22% in the aftermath of the pandemic. From 2,343 in 2021 to 2,864 the following year.

Democratic State Representative Emily Dievendorf says while they plan to try and secure additional funding, Thursday night’s conversation along with thousands of dollars in support, is a start.

Coleman said the input from Thursday night’s meeting will be reviewed by an outside mediation group. Later, those results will be posted on the city’s website with the goal of having a plan ready to go by the fall.

