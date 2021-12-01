Lansing man, 19, charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured man on Monday

LANSING – A Lansing man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting incident on Monday.

A 54A District Court judge set a $50,000 cash bond for Jaycee Aaron Cornett, 19, during an arraignment hearing Wednesday, court records show.

Cornett is charged with one count each of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a residence in the 4200 block of West Jolly Road.

The shooting victim was reported in critical but stable condition on Monday.

Attorney Robert Easterly, who represents Cornett, said his client maintains his innocence and plans to "vigorously" defend himself on the charges.

A hearing to determine whether Cornett should stand trial on the charges is tentatively set for Dec. 16.

