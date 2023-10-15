Lansing man, 21, arrested after crash injures several near Portland

PORTLAND TWP. — A Lansing man was arrested after the Dodge Charter he was driving crashed into a power pole on Saturday morning, injuring several people, said police.

Police and the Portland Fire Department responded to the crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Divine Highway near Barnes Road, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

A 2019 Dodge Charger was headed south, traveling "at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve at Barnes Rd," the sheriff's office said. "The vehicle left the east side of the roadwaywhere it struck a power pole. The vehicle subsequently rolled ejecting two occupants from the vehicle. There was one other occupant and the driver that sustained minor injuries and one of the occupants is still receiving medical care."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Lansing, was later arrested for driving while intoxicated, said the release. "Power was disabled to several hundred residents as well."

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, @GrecoatLSJ .

READ MORE: Lansing police searching for driver involved in fatal hit and run crash

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing man, 21, arrested after crash injures several in Portland