Lansing man, 24, arraigned on murder charge in Friday night shooting

LANSING — A 24-year-old Lansing man faces murder and weapons charges in connection with the Friday shooting death of a man in south Lansing.

Daekuan Hallums was arraigned Tuesday in 54A District Court. A magistrate ordered he be held without bond. Court records indicate he asked for a court-appointed attorney.

Hallums is accused of murdering Eric Humes Jr., 24, in the 2200 block of West Holmes Road, near Pleasant Grove Road. Officers responded to a medical call about 9:52 p.m. Friday and found him dead at the scene, Lansing police said.

No one reported the shooting when it happened, so officers and medics didn't respond until someone made a medical call sometime later, police said on Monday.

No other details about the shooting or the investigation have been released.

Hallums is charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm possession. A hearing to determine whether he should stand trial on the charges is set for Aug. 25.

