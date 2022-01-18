Lansing man, 36, convicted of rape

A 36-year-old Lansing man was convicted of rape in Tompkins County Court on Jan. 12.

Jovon L. Monk was convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree sexual abuse.

Sentencing for Monk has been scheduled for March 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Prior to the conviction, Monk was the subject of a conversation recorded on a police body camera that led to an Ithaca police sergeant being demoted and suspended without pay due to comments he made that discredited the Ithaca Police Department.

The incident came to light a year ago after Sgt. Kevin Slattery admitted making the remarks to his superiors.

In October 2020, Slattery and an investigator went to the Tompkins County Jail to obtain a court-ordered DNA sample from Monk, who at the time was a defendant in an active rape case.

Slattery mocked Monk for asking if the DNA would be sealed in his presence, saying it could not be sealed because he (Slattery) had to put Monk's DNA on evidence before it would get sealed.

"No, we ain't sealing it man, we got some places to put this first," Slattery said in the video. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, sealing it? We have to put this on the evidence first."

Slattery also told the investigator of a previous interaction he had with Monk in January 2014.

A video shows Slattery telling the investigator: "Yeah, Monk, I f----- him up one night years ago. I f------ pinned him up against the wall. He was fighting with me, so I f------ suplexed him to the ground. Then, I'm on top of him and he's still not giving up, so I'm giving him knee strikes. I f------ knee struck him in the neck. F------ struck him in the f------ back." And grabbing him by the feet or ankles with another officer, "we f------ bounced him down, all the way down the stairs."

In a letter discussing the demotion, then-Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor wrote the statements by Slattery were not truthful, but the chief also states that Slattery's charges "underscore that words matter."

Slattery was suspended for 30 days and has been prevented from applying for a promotion less than two years from the date of his demotion.

