Lansing man among 3 arrested after thefts at Howell outlet mall, police chase into Fowlerville

HOWELL TWP. — A Lansing man was among four people arrested after police said they led deputies on a chase after stealing from stores at a Howell area outlet mall.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a theft at Tanger Outlets in Howell Township and found three men and a woman stealing merchandise from multiple stores.

The suspects got into a red Nissan Altima that didn’t appear to have a license place and left the mall, police said.

A deputy saw the vehicle at a nearby gas station, approached the vehicle and was in the process of detaining one of the suspects when the vehicle began to pull away, police said. The suspect who was detained shoved the deputy — breaking free with a handcuff on his wrist — and jumped back in the vehicle.

The car traveled north on Burkhart Road at high speed. The deputy pursued the Altima in his patrol vehicle with emergency lights and siren activated. Deputies pursued the vehicle onto Grand River Avenue, where they said the driver drove into oncoming traffic and nearly caused numerous collisions. Deputies ended their pursuit for safety.

The vehicle was later seen entering the village of Fowlerville at speeds in excess of 100 mph, police said. Fowlerville police officers attempted a traffic stop, but the car fled south on Grand Avenue.

The vehicle went off the road intentionally, police said, and drove on the sidewalk before returning to the road. The chase ended when the Altima struck another vehicle and both were undriveable.

Two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody at the crash scene, police said. A third person was arrested in a restroom at a nearby restaurant. The three suspects taken into custody suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A fourth suspect was not taken into custody, but police said they were able to identify him and charges will be sought through the prosecutor's office, police said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and suspects, and recovered a large amount of stolen merchandise and a loaded handgun.

The three people arrested are:

A 19-year-old Lansing man. Charges sought include organized retail fraud, fleeing and eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held in the Livingston County Jail while awaiting a charging decision from the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office.

A 16-year-old Grand Rapids boy. Charges sought include organized retail fraud, resisting and obstructing, assault on a police officer, larceny and carrying a concealed weapon. He was turned over to the Grand Rapids Police Department for an outstanding warrant.

A 21-year-old Grand Rapids woman. Charges sought include organized retail fraud, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of burglary tools. She is being held in the Livingston County Jail while awaiting a charging decision from the prosecutor’s office.

The Fowlerville Police Department, Livingston County Central Dispatch, Livingston County EMS and the Fowlerville Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office with the incident.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Lansing man among 3 arrested police chase in Livingston County