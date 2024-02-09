Lansing man arrested in Aurora charged with making illegal gun sales

The Aurora Police Department arrested a man from Lansing on Wednesday after he allegedly made illegal sales of guns and accessories in Kane and DuPage counties, officials said.

Ravon K. Cherry, 29, has been charged by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office with one count of gunrunning, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms, according to a news release Friday from the attorney general’s office.

Cherry is accused of selling five firearms and three machine gun conversion devices from November 2023 to February 2024, according to the release.

“These charges are the result of a collaborative effort between my office, federal entities and local law enforcement agencies to address gun trafficking and violence in our communities,” Raoul said in the release.

Cherry was arrested in Aurora and is currently being held in the Kane County Jail with a court date set for Feb. 21, officials said.

Gunrunning is a class one felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, the unlawful use of a weapon charge is a class two felony punishable by up to seven years in prison and the five counts of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms are each class four felonies punishable by up to six years in prison, according to the release.

The case was referred to the attorney general’s office by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives following its investigation of Cherry, officials said.

