Lansing man arrested following January hit-and-run crash

CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Lansing man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist that took place in January, the Michigan State Police said.

John Lynn Major turned himself in and was arraigned in Missaukee County's 84th District Court Tuesday on one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

Major was released on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to next appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 29.

Troopers from the Cadillac post were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 to the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a pickup truck and a person on a bicycle on M-55 near Lachance Road.

Police said the bicyclist, a 36-year-old Shelby man, was eastbound on the shoulder of M-55 when he was struck by a truck heading the same direction. Police said the bicyclist was wearing a headlamp and reflective high visibility vest, and his bicycle had reflective markers on it.

The victim told police the truck slowed down after hitting him, but then continued east toward Lake City. The man suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for several days.Based on damaged vehicle parts recovered at the scene, the State Police announced they were seeking a 2017-19 Chevrolet or GMC pickup with chrome-plated mirrors. The passenger side mirror was broken off.Police said they received a tip and located a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado at a tow yard in Alma with damage consistent with the evidence collected at the scene.

Troopers then sought a warrant for the vehicle owner.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing man arrested for hit-and-run crash Up North