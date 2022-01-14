Lansing man charged with murder after body discovered in home following police standoff

LANSING — A 41-year-old Lansing man has been charged with murder after police say they found a body in his home following a nine-hour standoff.

Gregory Sanders was already charged earlier this week with eight counts of attempted murder, eight felony firearm counts, one count of discharging a weapon in a building and one count of firearm possession by a felon.

Prosecutors also filed a murder charge against Sanders Thursday.

The charge is in connection with the death of 28-year-old Dominique Hawn, whose body was found in the lower part of Sanders' residence after officers arrested Sanders Saturday.

The standoff began at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday after Lansing police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road about shots that had been fired, according to police.

Lansing Officer Seth Osentoski approached the door and saw Sanders with a rifle in his hand, police wrote in an affidavit that led to criminal charges. Officers identified themselves as police and ordered him to drop the gun, but he refused, instead yelling at them to drop theirs.

Police wrote in the affidavit that Sanders put his rifle through the shattered screen door and pointed it at one of the officers, who backed away to take cover. Sanders reportedly shot at officers multiple times, striking their patrol vehicles and a tree two officers were standing behind.

Officer Jake Ellis reported taking cover behind a patrol vehicle and hearing shots fly by his head and skip off the road, according to the affidavit.

Neither Sanders nor any police officers were injured during the standoff.

