LANSING — A 23-year-old Lansing man has been charged in connection with the death of a missing man whose body was found May 2.

Jameer DeShuan Johnson was arrested Wednesday by the Lansing Police Department's Violent Crime Impact Team and the Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Team, Lansing police said Friday in a news release.

Johnson was arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge, court records show. A judge denied bond in the case pending further hearings.

Johnson is charged in connection with the death of Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore, whose body was found about 7:30 p.m. May 2 near the railroad tracks in the 1200 block of South Clemens Avenue, police said.

Moore, 23, had been reported missing by his family and was last seen April 30 in the 600 block of East Kalamazoo Street.

Police initially classified his death as suspicious, but reclassified it as a homicide. They have not said how he died or released any other details about the investigation.

An attorney for Johnson did not immediately respond to a message left for him Friday afternoon by the State Journal.

A hearing to determine whether Johnson should stand trial on the charge is tentatively set for May 26.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing man charged with murder in death of Julian Moore