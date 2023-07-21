Lansing man convicted of threatening public officials, including sheriff

DETROIT — A Lansing man has been convicted in federal court of threatening various public officials, including Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, in 2021.

Authorities said Kevin William Cassaday, 41, made threats to a federal judge's chambers, the Court of Claims clerk's office and the Ingham County Sheriff's Office in profanity-laced voicemail messages that referred to guns and killing people.

On July 13, a U.S. District Court jury deliberated for less than two hours after a four-day trial before convicting Cassaday on three counts, according to court records and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The threatening communictions included: “I am going to get my guns and we are going to have a party,” “You want me to kill, I will start with you and your family” and “I want the clerk dead!,” prosecuctors said in a news release.

The people who received the threats testified they were "the most direct and persistent threats that they had ever received during their government service," according to the release.

“Public officials should be free to serve their communities without worrying about threats to their lives," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in the release. "This offender’s threats to harm a member of the judiciary, an elected law enforcement official, and at least one other public employee caused undue concern for these employees. "

U.S. District Judge Laurie Michelson set sentencing for Oct. 12.

A message was left for Wriggelsworth.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Mn convicted of threatening Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth