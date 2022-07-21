Lansing man dies, Detroit man hospitalized after Baker Street shooting, police say

LANSING — A Lansing man died and a Detroit man was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night in the city's Baker-Donora neighborhood, police said.

According to a press release, police officers responded about 8:40 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Baker Street. As they drove to the area, two people self-reported at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the individuals, a 29-year-old Lansing man, died from his injuries, the release said. Another 29-year-old man, from Detroit, is listed in stable condition.

Police have not yet released the name of the man who died.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating what precipitated the shooting, the release said.

The shooting was the city's 11th homicide of the year. At this time in 2021, 17 people had been killed.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 517-483-4600, Detective Sgt. Brent Sorg at 517-483-4653 or to send a message through LPD's Facebook page.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

