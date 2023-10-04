Lansing man who eluded police for months after killing mother, daughter sentenced

LANSING — A Lansing man was sent to prison for a minimum of 60 years on Wednesday for shooting and killing the mother of his child and her mother in September 2021.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk told Brion Reynolds, 25, he destroyed the victims' family, "both literally and figuratively."

"You made a choice that day, and it was your choice and you will pay the consequences for it." Draganchuk said.

Reynolds, 25, admitted shooting Alexis Brown, the mother of his children, and her mother, Michelle Roper, on Sept. 16, 2021. He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in July. Prosecutors dismissed two counts of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and two weapons counts.

A sentencing agreement fixed Reynolds' minimum sentence at 60 years. Draganchuk set his maximum sentence at 80 years. The two sentences will run concurrently.

The shooting happened after Reynolds had gone to pick up his and Brown's three children from the 1200 block of West Michigan Avenue, authorities said. Reynolds shot and killed Brown, 24, and Roper, 46, after he and Brown argued about Reynolds following through with taking the children, police said.

A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet.

Reynolds took his older two children with him when he left the house, but both were found safe at Reynolds' mother's house, officials said.

Reynolds was on the run for weeks after the shootings. The U.S. Marshal Service offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police announced that he was in custody in January 2022.

Reynolds apologized for is actions on Tuesday and said he's doing everything he can to improve himself.

"I sincerely wish I could take back the events of that day," he said.

