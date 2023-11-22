Lansing man faces federal firearm charge after toddler kills self with man's gun

LANSING — A Lansing man has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of a toddler who accidentally shot and killed himself in October.

Avis Damone Coward was charged in federal court, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. Prosecutors announced the charge Wednesday morning.

"Death of child by gunfire is a story that should never be written," Mark Totten, the U.S. Attorney in Grand Rapids, said in a news release. "Yet beginning in 2022, and for the first time ever, gun violence has become the No. 1 cause of death for kids in America. As this swelling epidemic reaches our most innocent, my office will use every resource available to secure full accountability and prevent future harm."

According to court records, at about 3 p.m. Oct. 24, Coward was in a vehicle with the child and the child's mother as they pulled into gas station 3000 block of Dunckel Road in Lansing. He got out of the front passenger seat and walked away from the vehicle.

Federal prosecutors included images that appear to be from the gas station's surveillance cameras in their filing that show a few minutes later, a small bullet hole appeared in a vehicle window. A minute later, the child's mother, who is not identified in the court records, got out of the vehicle holding the child, who had blood on his face, according to court records.

When she got out of the car, a gun fell onto the ground.

The mother handed the child to Coward, who gave him to someone else who "attempted to control bleeding until medical personnel arrived," according to court records.

As Coward went to close a vehicle door, he bent over to pick up the gun and put it back into the vehicle, officials allege. He also broke the front passenger window, according to court records, which is the one that had the bullet hole.

He then got into the vehicle and drove away, according to court records.

When the mother spoke with police, she said she was on the phone at the gas station and wasn't paying attention when she heard an "explosion" before seeing that her son had shot himself in the head, according to court records.

Coward was arrested later that day and, in recorded jail phone calls afterward, federal law enforcement claim in their filing that he directed an unnamed person to retrieve several firearms, including one later discovered disassembled, from locations he'd hidden them.

About a week after the shooting, Lansing police officers found the vehicle in a field. It was heavily damaged by fire, according to court records.

No future court dates are currently listed in the federal court docket.

In 2021, Coward was convicted of fleeing from police. He has additional convictions from more than two decades ago.

According to justice.gov, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, including a felon, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, or a minimum of 15 years without parole if a person has three or more previous convictions for violent crimes.

Reporter Ken Palmer contributed to this story.

