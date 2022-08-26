A Lansing man has been sent to a mental hospital after examiners determined he was legally insane when he stabbed and strangled his roommate in November 2020.

Wilford White, now 29, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on Aug. 1, records in Ingham County Circuit Court indicate. Prosecutors and White's attorney stipulated to a finding that he was not criminally responsible in the death of Samuel Gregory Hinkle.

White will remain in a mental hospital until doctors determine he is well enough to be released, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

Hinkle, 43, was found dead in his apartment on Joshua Street in Lansing on Nov. 19, 2020. A Community Mental Health employee went to check on him because he had not come to her office for his medicine that day.

The worker found his bedroom in disarray, with a television on the floor and a dresser on top of Hinkle's body, a Lansing police detective said in an affidavit that resulted in White being charged in connection with Hinkle's death. The medical examiner determined Hinkle had three stab wounds to the chest and head, as well as injuries consistent with him being strangled or bashed in the face, the detective wrote.

Police found a washcloth with apparent blood on it in White's bedroom in the apartment. They also found evidence of blood on White's hands and clothing.

White was under court-ordered mental health treatment for schizophrenia at the time, police said.

He told police he recalled having a nightmare in which he fought a demon and didn't remember seeing Hinkle before he left the apartment, the detective said in his affidavit. He said he did not hear sounds of a struggle from his bedroom, according to the affidavit.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing man found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2020 killing of roommate