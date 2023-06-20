Lansing man hospitalized after stabbing in Baker-Donora Neighborhood

LANSING — A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed Monday evening.

Lansing police were dispatched about 5:14 p.m. to the 1400 block of Bailey Street in the Baker-Donora Neighborhood for a report of a stabbing.

Officers couldn't locate a victim when the arrived, but later found the man a short distance away near Lyons Avenue and Baker Street, said Lansing police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis.

The man, 26, was transported to a local hospital by the Lansing Fire Department.

Gulkis said the man's injuries were considered non-life-threatening, and that no suspects are in custody.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing man hospitalized after stabbing in Baker-Donora Neighborhood