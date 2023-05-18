Lansing man who led police on chase and shot at them sent to prison

LANSING — A man accused of shooting at police during a pursuit in Lansing in 2022 has been sentenced to prison for at least 6 1/2 years.

Matthew David Sutherland, 29, pleaded no contest in March to four felony counts, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm, in connection with the March 2022 incident, court records indicate.

Authorities said Sutherland fled from officers who were trying to detain him following a home invasion. Sutherland fired rounds toward police during a vehicle chase. No officers or patrol vehicles were struck by the bullets, and Sutherland eventually stopped.

The home invasion case was dismissed as part of an agreement that set Sutherland's minimum sentences for the assault charge and discharging a firearm from a vehicle at 54 months.

On Wednesday, Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina imposed those sentences and also gave Sutherland 40 to 60 months in prison for carrying a concealed weapon and the mandatory two years for felony firearm possession.

The felony firearm sentence runs consecutive to the other sentences. Sutherland will get 435 days credit for time served.

A no-contest plea is not a formal admission of guilt but is treated as a conviction at sentencing.

