Lansing man sentenced to about 4-15 years in prison for 2020 OWI causing death

A Lansing man was sentenced to four years, three months to 15 years in prison Wednesday for driving under the influence and causing the death of a 28-year-old woman nearly two years ago.

Sammie Johnson was driving a vehicle that veered into a pole at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Kalamazoo Street at 4:10 a.m. July 18, 2020.

Latrease Dianne Williams, 28, was killed in the single-vehicle crash, police said.

Williams' family was not present Wednesday for the sentencing, but Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Matusko read to the judge from district court notes about the impact the crash had on them.

"Her daughter was her person," Matusko said of Williams' mother, and describing the mental health struggles family members have endured since the woman's death.

Judge Clinton Canady III noted Johnson has struggled with substance use disorder for more than 30 years.

"What happens with substances — each time something goes bad, or you come into contact with the court, that situation is the best it's going to be for you," Canady said.

Johnson apologized to everyone his choices have affected.

"I've hurt my family through my drug abuse. I've neglected my grandson. It has been a very, very terrible life for me, and I've tried to correct it, and no, it hasn't worked in the way we tried to deal with it," Johnson said.

"You tried to correct it, but I assume that's what you said when you got out of federal prison; that you'd learned your lesson and you weren't going to get back with substances," Canady responded. "Now, somebody's dead. So, that's what we're looking at."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Judge sentences Lansing man to prison for drunk driving causing death