Lansing man sentenced to federal prison for threatening public officials

DETROIT — A Lansing man who suffered from mental health issues has been sentenced to prison for threatening various public officials, including Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, in 2021.

Kevin William Cassaday, 41, was convicted in July by a U.S. District Court jury that deliberated for less than two hours after a four-day trial. He was charged with threatening to assault or murder a federal official, and two counts of interstate communications with threats to kidnap or injure, according to court records.

Tuesday, federal Judge Laurie J. Michelson sentenced Cassaday to 37 months in federal prison. She ordered Cassaday to undergo mental health treatment. Following his sentence, he will be under two years of supervised release and be required to undergo drug testing.

Authorities said Cassaday made threats to a federal judge's chambers, the Michigan Court of Claims clerk's office and the Ingham County Sheriff's Office in profanity-laced voicemail messages that referred to guns and killing people.

“I am going to get my guns and we are going to have a party,” he said in one message to the federal judge who's name was not released.

“You want me to kill, I will start with you and your family,” he said in a message to Wriggelsworth, the federal indictment states.

The people who received the threats testified they were "the most direct and persistent threats that they had ever received during their government service," according to a July press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In August 2021, case records note, Cassaday filed about 25 lawsuits in federal court seeking various outcomes. None advanced.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Cassaday's long-term mental health issues and refusal to continue treatment even while undergoing competency evaluations were a problem and that they led to his legal issues.

"Cassaday’s continued belief that the Judge’s dismissal of his civil action was 'vexatious' demonstratesthat he continues to believe that his often-nonsensical legal filings had meaning," Ison wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "That is a serious problem."

Cassaday's attorneys, Haralambos Mihas, and Nicole Smith, said he was "spiraling off an emotional cliff" in 2021.

"He was desperate for help to alleviate his physical pain," they wrote. "He had filed dozens of lawsuits in Michigan state courts and in the Western District of Michigan. And his marriage was falling apart. Mr. Cassaday felt he was isolated, powerless and persecuted. In the throes of these emotions and circumstances, Mr. Cassaday lashed out verbally."

