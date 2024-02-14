Lansing man sentenced for raping teen 12 years ago

LANSING — A Lansing man was sent to prison for more than 17 years on Wednesday for raping a teenage girl more than a decade ago.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Jim Jamo declined to set a dramatically longer sentence for Marshawn James Curtis, 30, as prosecutors had asked. He settled on a minimum term at the top of the state sentencing guidelines. He gave Curtis 17½ to 80 years in prison, with credit for the 87 days he'd already served, for first-degree criminal sexual assault.

Jamo said no sentence he could fashion would fix the psychological injuries suffered by Curtis' victim, who told him she's spent "a lifetime" trying to recover from the assault.

"I don’t think there's any minimum sentence I could give that would do anything to change the victim's life," the judge said.

The rape case was solved by a regional team working as part of the state's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

The state Attorney General's Office said the team uncovered a single victim of a 2012 rape, leading to the discovery of three other women who alleged being followed by Curtis between 2018 and 2020. In each case, he was alleged to have masturbated before them.

The SAKI program was established to investigate and prosecute sexual assalts related to previously untested sexual assault evidence kits.

Curtis was convicted of first-degree CSC in early December following a jury trial.

In a tearful statement to Jamo on Wednesday, the victim, who had turned 17 shortly before the rape, described Curtis as "a thief" who stole "the life from who I once was."

She said she hoped Curtis' time in prison "shows you kindness and compassion" and gives him a chance to find "accountability in yourself."

"Finally, I can grieve," she said.

Assistant Attorney General Patricia Ceresa said Curtis has a compulsion for self-gratification and "a very low potential for rehabilitation." She asked Jamo to depart from the sentencing guidelines, suggesting 35 years on the minimum would be appropriate.

Jamo said he couldn't justify such a sentence but noted the state Department of Corrections would have "a very long time" to determine whether Curtis has been rehabilitated before deciding whether to parole him.

