Lansing man shot during morning 'altercation' at apartment building

LANSING — A Lansing man was shot and seriously wounded early Friday morning at an apartment complex near the corner of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Jolly Road.

A Lansing police vehicle is parked at Belmont Park Apartments on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Lansing. A Lansing man was shot and seriously wounded early Friday morning at the apartment complex.

The man, who was not identified, was found by Lansing police officers in the hallway of a Belmont Park Apartments building in the 1100 block of Dorchester Circle with a gunshot wound to his chest at about 6:45 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital with "serious" injuries.

Police say another man was injured during an altercation, but did not specify the extent of their injuries.

Police did not say whether anyone was arrested. Police said there is no danger to the public.

