Lansing man, upset with VA, care, prompts clinic lockdown

Sep. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — A 28-year-old Lansing man was arrested for possessing a firearm while intoxicated after he was upset with his care at the Traverse City VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

At 10:26 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies and Michigan State Police troopers were told that the man was on his way to the clinic, he was upset and he had a firearm, according to Capt. Brandon Brinks.

VA Public Affairs Officer Tara Sheuer said clinic staff called law enforcement after the veteran's family member alerted them to "a potentially dangerous situation."

No specific threats had been made to the facility, Brinks confirmed.

"Immediately upon notification of the situation, clinic leadership initiated lockdown procedures," Sheuer said in a statement. "Within two minutes of the call, police apprehended and transported the veteran to the ER for assessment."

The sheriff's office reported that state troopers had stopped the man for a traffic violation and were able to talk to him. They have not yet released what the specific traffic violation was. But, after an initial investigation, Brinks said, they determined he had an uncased and unloaded firearm in his vehicle.

The man was arrested for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and improper transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

"While clinic operations halted temporarily out of an abundance of caution; no veteran was harmed during the incident," Sheuer said. "We would like to express our gratitude to our CBOC staff, the family member of the veteran and the Traverse County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police Department for their swift response resulting in the safety of the veteran, clinic staff and veterans on site."

There are no safety concerns for Grand Traverse County residents at this time, the sheriff's office noted.