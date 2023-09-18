LANSING — One man was wounded Sunday night in a shooting in the 900 block of American Road, just off South Cedar Street, Lansing police said.

Police were dispatched to the scene about 9:51 p.m. Sunday, where they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the arm.

The victim, LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said Monday, was transported to a local hospital by the Lansing Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, Gulkis said.

The incident follows a stabbing early Sunday morning on the 3200 block of Bardaville Drive in which a Lansing woman was hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing man wounded in shooting overnight in south Lansing