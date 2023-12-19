Lansing man's family sues city, police over fatal shooting

Officers with the Lansing Police Department shot and killed 33-year-old Stephen Romero on Dec. 1, 2023, outside of a home the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS — The family of the man Lansing police shot and killed earlier this month is suing the city.

"(Stephen) Romero was wrongfully killed by a police firing squad and the Romero family needs answers and justice," James Harrington, an attorney at Fieger Law who represents the family, said. "Mr. Romero was complying with every single officer command and rather than de-escalating the situation, the officers chose to kill a man in front of his family. The police violence must end."

The lawsuit filed Grand Rapids, in the U.S. District for the Western District of Michigan, against the city, and officers Donovan Moore and Jeff Kurtz seeks $100 million in damages.

The lawsuit claims unlawful use of force, saying Romero's actions were "slow and undisguised" and that he was complying with officers. The suit adds that "reasonable" officers would not have seen Romero as a threat and would not have used force.

Moore and Kurtz are on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate the shooting, which is standard policy. Lt. Rene Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the State Police, said the investigation was ongoing and there was was no timeline for it to be completed.

Jordan Gulkis, a spokesperson for the Lansing Police Department, said the city had not been served with the lawsuit and declined to comment.

A message seeking comment was left for Mayor Andy Schor.

Domestic assault call led to shooting

Two Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 for a domestic violence call. On the way, 911 dispatchers told officers that a woman had been shot. That information came from witnesses who called 911, but turned out to be inaccurate.

Bodycam footage released by police shows officers encountering the 33-year-old Romero in the driveway outside the home and yell for him to show his hands and then get on the ground. Video shows Romero pulling up his shirt to reveal a firearm in his waistband. He then placed his right hand on or near the weapon before the end of the video, which police have described as "limited video" that provides a "brief account" of the shooting. Officers shot Romero within 15 seconds of encountering him.

Harrington has been critical of the city for not releasing the full, unedited video. In a news release announcing the lawsuit, he said Romero was showing officers he had the gun while complying with commands. Officers fired at least 14 rounds and hit Romero at least six times, according to the law firm.

The 911 calls leading up to the shooting came from Romero's spouse, a neighbor and a child who was in the home.

In the first call, a woman tells an Ingham County 911 dispatcher that her husband was "super drunk," had slapped her and was getting violent.

In the second call, moments later, a neighbor says they heard a single gunshot. The caller tells the dispatcher her son said the woman had been shot. She said she could not see anything because she had her door closed and because she didn't want to get shot.

A third call, from a child in the house the call originated from said the woman had not been shot, but officers apparently were not aware of that.

