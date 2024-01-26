Lansing mayor makes leadership changes in financial management

LANSING — Mayor Andy Schor is shuffling leadership roles in the city's financial management functions.

Crystal Thomas, the city's current investment manager, becomes city treasurer on Feb. 5, Schor announced Friday in a news release. Desiree Kirkland, who has served a dual role as treasurer and finance director, will remain chief financial officer, Schor said.

Schor said Thomas' experience in government finances, including income and property taxes, will be "a real asset."

"Working closely with Finance and Assessing, our financial experts will continue to play a pivotal role guiding the City's income, investments, assessments, and financial management," he said in the release. "I thank Desiree Kirkland for her work doing two jobs, and am excited to welcome Crystal Thomas and see how she can do even more at treasury."

Thomas has more than 15 years of experience in tax administration, finance and accounting, he said.

Her previous roles included assistant deputy treasurer for the Michigan Department of Treasury's Tax Admistration Revenue Services Bureau, account manager for the Michigan Bureau of State and Authority Finance and budget chief for the state Department of Natural Resources' Fisheries Division, Schor said.

