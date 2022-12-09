LANSING - Lansing police Thursday arrested a man in connection with the theft of a vehicle, as well as multiple thefts from vehicles in the northern area of the city.

According to information posted on Twitter Thursday night, police arrested a man after responding the multiple 911 calls reporting an individual breaking into vehicles.

Police said the suspect was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu, which they determined was stolen. LPD reported the incident to other local agencies and East Lansing police identified the vehicle on Saginaw Highway in the Frandor area. The suspect parked at an apartment complex shortly after that.

"Minutes later, officers located the suspect walking on Michigan Avenue, wearing the same clothing he had on during the previous crimes," LPD said.

LPD said officers arrested the man and he has been charged with multiple felonies. Police did not identify the suspect or provide information on what charges he faces.

The stolen Chevy Malibu was returned to its owner, police said. In addition, several stolen items were located inside the car and returned to their owners.

Police did not say how many vehicles were broken into.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police arrest man in connection with stolen car, vehicle break-ins