Lansing police make arrest in Saturday morning armed robberies

LANSING — Lansing police arrested a suspect they say robbed two convivence stories at gunpoint early Saturday.

The stores — in the 900 block of East Cavanaugh Road and the 600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard — were robbed between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., Sgt. Brad Hough said.

Witnesses gave police a description of a suspect, Hough said, and an arrest was made later in the day with the help of the Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Hough declined to say whether police were seeking other suspects or whether injuries were reported in either incident.

