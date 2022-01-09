Lansing police find body in home after 9-hour standoff; homicide investigation underway

LANSING — After a nine-hour standoff Saturday with an armed Lansing man, police found a woman's body in the lower part of his home.

The 42-year-old man barricaded himself in his home when officers attempted to speak to him after they were called to the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road about shots fired, according to a press release from the department.

Lansing and Michigan State Police blocked off Pleasant Grove Road between Holmes Road and Jolly Road Saturday as they negotiated with a barricaded gunman Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Police found the body of a woman in the home following the nine-hour standoff.

Lansing Police Capt. Christopher Baldwin said the man came out of the home pointing a gun at officers. They told the man to drop his gun, but he returned to his home and shot the gun out of the doors and windows multiple times, Baldwin said.

He surrendered to police at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday after police used CS gas — similar to tear gas — to force him out of the home.

Once he was in police custody, investigators began to search the house to gather evidence, according to a news release.

They found a dead woman in the lower half of the house as they went through it, the release said.

A Michigan state trooper with a long gun stands at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Jolly roads Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 during negotiations with an armed man barricaded in his home in the area. Police later found the body of a woman in the home, they said Sunday.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. Police did not release her identity Sunday.

Police have classified this investigation as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Michael Looney at 517-483-6869.

