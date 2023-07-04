Update: Lansing police continue to look for missing girl

LANSING — Police continue to search for 2-year-old Wynter Smith, a girl they believe was kidnapped Sunday by a man who stabbed her mother.

While suspect Rashad Trice was taken into custody, Lansing police issued a Monday Facebook post to say they continue to search for Wynter.

“As our officers have been going from door to door and we’ve been talking to the community, we’ve been hearing from a lot of people who thought that 2-year-old Wynter Smith has been found,” police said. “Unfortunately, that is not true. We are actively looking for Wynter.”

They asked holiday travelers along Interstate 96 to watch out for anything unusual that might lead them to finding the missing child. Police said tips of seeing a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala between 11:15 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday could be important.

Wynter Cole Smith, 2, who is described as Black and has braided, shoulder-length hair, was last seen Sunday, July 2, 2023, wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nonprofit child protection organization.

“If something catches your attention, even if it seems minor or inconsequential, we ask that you report it to the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI,” they said. “The tip line will be fully staffed throughout the entire evening, so please call at any time.

“Just for a reminder, the suspect was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala along the route. Wynter has braided shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows on it."

According to Lansing police, they were dispatched Sunday to a home in the 3000 block of Beau Jardin Drive , where they found a 22-year-old woman with stab wounds and other signs of assault. The woman identified Trice to police. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman and Trice had been in a previous relationship. Police said the child is not Trice's biological daughter.

Officers also learned Trice left the home by stealing the victim’s 2013 white Chevrolet Impala, and they suspected him of kidnapping Wynter, who was missing from the home.

Lansing Police Department provided photo of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who was last seen on July 2, 2023, in Lansing.

An Amber Alert was sent out about 2 a.m. Monday reporting the child as missing and endangered. Police said Trice had ties to Detroit.

St. Clair Shores police spotted the vehicle being sought shortly after 6 a.m. near Nine Mile Road and Harper Avenue.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. Police arrested Trice after a brief chase that ended near Little Mack Avenue and 10 Mile Road when the car crashed into a police vehicle, St. Clair Shores police said.

A St. Clair Shores Police officer received medical treatment for his injuries sustained due to the collision and was discharged, police said. The suspect also sustained injuries from the collision and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Late Monday afternoon, Lansing police said the stabbing victim remained in stable condition at a hospital.

Anyone with information on Wynter’s whereabouts is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. They also can call Lansing police at 517-483-4600 or CrimeStoppers at 517-483-7867.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Update: Lansing police continue to look for missing girl