LANSING — A Lansing police officer fatally shot a dog that was attacking its owner’s partner in a south Lansing home early Wednesday morning, according to Lansing Police Department and Ingham County Animal Control officials.

“LPD took the initial call,” department spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said in an emailed response to questions. “When members of the Lansing Police Department arrived, the dog was attacking the owner's partner. A police officer with the Lansing Police Department did shoot the dog.”

She added that the incident is Ingham County Animal Control’s case, and she deferred all other questions to the county agency.

Dan Verhougstraete, the agency’s deputy director, said an animal control officer visited a home in the 1100 block of West Rundle Avenue at about 4 a.m. Wednesday upon the police department’s request. Upon arrival, the animal control officer found the deceased dog, which Verhougstraete said appeared to be a mastiff mix.

He added that two people living in the home may have needed medical treatment, but he could not confirm that information.

He could not say why the attack occurred or how serious the injuries were, but he added that his agency would not pursue further investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police fatally shoot dog after it attacks family member