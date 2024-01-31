Lansing police: Gun threat at Pattengill magnet school false

LANSING — A gun threat reported Wednesday at Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School was deemed false by Lansing police, according to the department's post over X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Claims of a guy with a gun at Pattengill Magnet School are FALSE," the afternoon post said. "This incident is being investigated as a false threat."

Officers visited the 815 N. Fairview Ave. school, on the city's east side, at an undisclosed time and cleared the building. Police are investigating the incident as a false threat, the department's post said.

ALERT: Claims of a guy with a gun at Pattengill Magnet School are FALSE. Officers from our department are at the scene and have cleared the building. This incident is being investigated as a false threat. pic.twitter.com/qCI4IwRKaQ — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) January 31, 2024

Pattengill holds students grades pre-K to eighth and provides a foundation in science, technology, engineering and math.

The school district's communication manager, Ryan Gilding, released a statement about the incident and "a full lockdown" Wednesday afternoon.

"This afternoon, we had a false report from the community and out of an abundance of caution, the Lansing Police Department and our Public Safety Department arrived on scene. At no time was any person in danger – the report was false," the statement said.

"Acting with the utmost caution and concern for the safety of our school community, we initiated a full lockdown. This measure, though precautionary, is part of our commitment to ensuring a safe learning environment for all.

"We are pleased to report that, following a thorough and immediate response by our public safety officials, it was determined that the report was false."

Besides the post on X, the Lansing Police Department has not released any other information, and public information director Jordan Gulkis did not provide further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police: Gun threat at Pattengill magnet school false