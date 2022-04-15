Lansing police ID 27-year-old man killed in Thursday morning shooting

Lansing police investigate the scene of a homicide of 27-year-old man early Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, in the 2000 block of Beal Street in Lansing.

Police have identified the man who was found fatally shot Thursday morning at a home in Lansing.

Alan Lavon Jackson, of Lansing, was 27 years old.

Jackson was dead from an apparent gunshot wound when officers arrived Thursday in the 2000 block of Beal Avenue, according to a Thursday news release from the Lansing Police Department.

No arrests have been made, Public Information Director Robert Merritt said in an email.

"Investigators continue to process evidence, interview witnesses, and follow-up on leads," he said.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 517-483-4600. They can also call Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or message the LPD Facebook site.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police ID man, 27, fatally shot Thursday near Beal Avenue