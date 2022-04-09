Lansing police identify 39-year-old man fatally shot Friday morning; suspect in custody

Members of the Lansing Police Dept. take a "person of interest" into custody near an apartment complex in the 3200 block of South Washington Avenue Friday morning, April 8, 2022. Police say a 39-year-old man was shot and killed just north of the building.

LANSING — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Friday morning near South Washington Avenue. Police have taken a man into custody in connection with the shooting.

Daniel Jacob Cannarile, of Lansing, was 39 years old. He was unresponsive when police found him in the 3200 block of Washington Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Friday press release.

Officers administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department medics arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where Cannarile was later pronounced dead.

Police brought a "person of interest" into custody later Friday morning, Public Information Director Robert Merritt said in a press release. In an email Saturday, Merritt said detectives are submitting reports to the Ingham County Prosecutor for a review of possible criminal charges for the 43-year-old individual.

"Preliminary information indicates the victim and the suspect got into an altercation which led to the suspect shooting the victim," the Friday release said. "It is believed this was not a random shooting, the victim and the suspect had a connection."

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact their general line at 517-483-4600 or Detective Rick Thomas at 517-483-7867.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing Police identify 39-year-old fatally shot